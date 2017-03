(Photo: Chong, Loo)

Ever wonder if you could wring out a washcloth in space?

Granted, it's not up there with the big questions of the universe, but at least one Canadian student wondered, and he got an answer from an astronaut on the International Space Station.

And the answer is pretty cool. Watch as the water hovers around the cloth, surrounding it like a cloud.

