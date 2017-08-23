WATCH THIS: Officer kicks up her heels with 92-year-old woman

Sgt. Kim Lenz dances with Millie Seiver in a video that is going viral.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 92-year-old woman’s dance with a Minnesota police officer is charming the dickens out of the internet this week.

The Austin Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page last week. In the video, Sgt. Kim Lenz is seen approaching Millie Seiver, who reports say was seen dancing along in the parking lot of her apartment building.

In a rather unexpected move, Lenz decided to take a moment from her day on the beat, choosing to instead cut a rug with Seiver.

The video has since been viewed nearly 40,000 times.

“Sgt. Lenz is my sister-in-law,” wrote Jana Michelle in the Facebook comments section. “It’s nice to see a positive post about the police doing a kind act like this that probably made this elderly woman’s day.”

