Whoa: Beachgoer finds pot package on Daytona Beach

Jeff Stolowitz likes to keep Daytona Beach clean during his walks, but he found something very different on Saturday: an 18-inch-long, cigar-shaped package of marijuana.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Stolowitz told the Orlando Sentinel. It weighed more than 11 pounds

He was curious so he took a closer look, and that's he saw what appeared to be blood.





“That’s when I thought I should back up and not touch anything,” he said. “It was a little scary.”

He notified the Volusia County Beach Safety and its officers said it was a poorly-wrapped package of marijuana. He said after they tested the drugs, they destroyed them.

