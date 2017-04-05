'Wild' intruder discovered inside home

A Shorewood homeowner discovered this intruder... a suspect referred to by responding officers as "Tom"... roosting on the couch. (Photo: South Lake Minnetonka Police)

SHOREWOOD, Minn. - It can be jarring to come home and discover an intruder in one's home.

For a Shorewood resident who lived this scenario on Sunday it 'was' spooky... but not as bad as things could have been.

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says the homeowner discovered a window broken so the uninvited guest could gain entry. Soon after, they discovered the culprit... a large wild turkey... roosting atop their living room couch.

Thankfully, the male Tom was not aggressive and with some urging from responding officers, eventually left of his own accord. He was later spotted roosting in a nearby tree. Police emphasize that no harm was done to the perpetrator despite his unlawful entry.

© 2017 KARE-TV