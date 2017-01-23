Woman smears bananas at Trump's Fla. estate

Kelly Ann Weidman (Photo: Palm Beach Police via CBS12)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Clearwater woman said she was trying to make a statement by sneaking onto President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to Palm Beach police.

Just hours before the President's Inauguration, Kelly Ann Weidman told the responding officer she walked onto the property, smeared bananas on vehicles, and typed an explicit message on a computer inside the estate. She also told officers she "wanted to make a statement regarding her being cyber attacked." No details about the alleged cyber attack were listed in the arrest report.

According to police, Weidman also took balloons from the Grand Ball Room and placed them outside.

Weidman was released Friday night after being charged with trespassing.

CBS12