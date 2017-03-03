Woman wears burrito wrapper wedding dress for Taco Bell contest

A stolen base in the World Series means free tacos for everyone next week at Taco Bell. CBS photo

Taco Bell's latest wedding contest prompted one woman to design her dream dress — using burrito wrappers.

Diane Nguyen created a high-low, strapless wedding dress using Taco Bell wrappers in hopes she and her love will win the chance to be wed at the chain’s Las Vegas location. Nguyen said in a Reddit post the wrappers came from a friendly manager.

After creating the dress, she posed with her man alter-style in front of a counter at a Taco Bell location.

It’s time to spill the beans. We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll. #loveandtacoscontest #tacobelle #burritodress #iloveyou Link in the bio!! https://www.tacobell.com/loveandtacos/161600 A post shared by Diane Nguyen (@dianesaurusrex) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:51pm PST “Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying)," Nguyen wrote. "Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla.”

USA Today