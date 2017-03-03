Woman wears burrito wrapper wedding dress for Taco Bell contest

Taco Bell's latest wedding contest prompted one woman to design her dream dress — using burrito wrappers.
Diane Nguyen created a high-low, strapless wedding dress using Taco Bell wrappers in hopes she and her love will win the chance to be wed at the chain’s Las Vegas location. Nguyen said in a Reddit post the wrappers came from a friendly manager.
After creating the dress, she posed with her man alter-style in front of a counter at a Taco Bell location.
It’s time to spill the beans. We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll. #loveandtacoscontest #tacobelle #burritodress #iloveyou Link in the bio!! https://www.tacobell.com/loveandtacos/161600
“Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying)," Nguyen wrote. "Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla.”
Voting ends next week. Those who vote also enter for a chance to “crash” the winning couple’s wedding – that comes with airfare, lodging and $500 in spending money. The winning couple will be announced later this month.
