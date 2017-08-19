YIKES! Video shows painful leg cramp moving and throbbing

A video shows a painful leg cramp moving and throbbing. (Angel Bermudez/Facebook)

We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!

In a video uploaded on August 14, Angel Bermudez just finished his workout. He started to relax when a sudden pain shot through his leg. But it didn’t end there.

The cramp actually started to move and pulsate when he propped up his leg.

The video has more than 16 million views on Facebook and more than 100,000 likes on Twitter.

Live look at the worst cramp in the history of earth pic.twitter.com/u8rkXyQLhj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 16, 2017

