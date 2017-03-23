Wesley Chapel motorcycle rider seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcycle rider is in the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Wesley Chapel.

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a unknown vehicle, possibly a white sedan, which struck Phillip J. Cook's motorcycle on Morris Bridge Road approaching Camerton Road around 6:45 a.m.

Troopers said that the driver of the white sedan was attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and did not see Cook.

After the collision, Cook's motorcycle went off the roadway, ejecting Cook to the ground where he suffered serious injuries. Cook was taken to Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel for treatment of his injuries.

FHP said that the driver of the other vehicle did not stop to provide assistance and left the scene of the crash.

If you have any information on this incident call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

