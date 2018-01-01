WFAA helps KHOU during Hurricane Harvey coverage

The end of the year is when we look back at the big stories of the year.

In Texas, Hurricane Harvey was one of the biggest stories. Since it happened, our TEGNA stations covered countless stories about the damage and recovery.

A slightly different look back at how our sister station, KHOU in Houston, was knocked off the air and how many of co-workers at WFAA were in a position to help.

