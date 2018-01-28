WTSP
What a weekend! Here are the sights and sounds that made it so

From flying beads to flying pucks, it was a very joyous time in Tampa this weekend with Gasparilla and the NHL All-Star Game in town.

January 28, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. - From flying beads to flying pucks, it was a very joyous time in Tampa this weekend with Gasparilla and the NHL All-Star Game in town.

10News digital journalist Stan Chambers Jr. captured many of the sights and sounds that made up the weekend's activities.

