What are Americans most afraid of? That's the questions Chapman University is trying to answer. In May of this year, the school asked more than 1,200 people across the U.S. what their biggest fears were.

Topics ranged from crime, government, the environment and more.

The list clearly showed political unrest, increased tension with North Korea and health care.

This is the full list of the 80 biggest fears Americans have in 2017. Under this year's list is the list of the biggest fears when the same survey was done last year.

1. Corrupt Government Officials 74.5



2. American Healthcare Act/Trumpcare 55.3



3. Pollution of Oceans, Rivers and Lakes 53.1



4. Pollution of Drinking Water



5. Not having enough money for the future 50.2



6. High Medical Bills 48.4



7. The US will be involved in another World War 48.4



8. Global Warming & Climate Change 48



9. North Korea using weapons 47.5



10. Air Pollution 44.9



11. Economic/Financial collapse 44.4



12. Extinction of plant and animal species 43.5



13. Terrorist Attack 43.3



14. Identity Theft 41.9



15. Biological Warfare 41.8



16. Credit Card Fraud 40.3



17. People I love dying 39.7



18. People I love becoming seriously ill 39.1



19. Cyber-Terrorism 39.1



20. Widespread civil unrest 39.1



21. Nuclear Weapons attack 39



22. Terrorism 38.8



23. Government restrictions on firearms and ammunition 38.6



24. Government Tracking of personal data 37.4



25. Corporate Tracking of personal data 36.7



26. Oil Spills 36.2



27. The collapse of the electrical grid 35.7



28. Being hit by a drunk driver 35.5



29. The Affordable Care Act/ Obamacare 33.9



30. Pandemic or a major epidemic 32.8



31. Being unemployed 30.7



32. Nuclear accident/meltdown 30.3



33. Losing my data, photos or other important documents in a disaster 29.0



34. Heights 28.2



35. Random Mass shooting 28.1



36. Government use of drones within the US 27.2



37. Devastating drought 26.6



38. Break-ins 26.2



39. Becoming Seriously ill 25.7



40. Theft of property 25.4



41. Sharks 25.4



42. Computers replacing people in the workforce 25.3



43. Devastating tornado 24.3



44. Reptiles (snakes, lizards, etc.) 23.6



45. Devastating earthquake 22.6



46. Devastating Hurricane 21.4



47. Racial/Hate Crime 20.9



48. Dying 20.3



49. Illegal immigration 20.3



50. Insects/Arachnids 20.3



51. Financial Fraud 20.0



52. Public Speaking 20.0



53. Devastating Flood 19.8



54. Mugging 19.5



55. Small enclosed spaces 19.8



56. Walking alone at night 19.8



57. Gang Violence 19.4



58. Sexual Assault by a stranger 19.0



59. Police Brutality 18.4



60. Murder by a stranger 18.3



61. Deep lakes and oceans 18.2



62. Abduction/kidnapping 15.5



63. Devastating blizzard/ winter storm 15.2



64. Technology I don’t understand 14.9



65. Stalking 14.1



66. Sexual assault by someone you know 12.4



67. Murder by someone you know 11.6



68. Germs 11.5



69. Whites no longer being the majority in the US 10.7



70. Large volcanic eruption 10.6



71. Needles 10.4



72. Flying 9.5



73. Strangers 8.4



74. Others talking about you behind your back 7.5



75. Significant other cheating on you 7.5



76. Clowns 6.7



77. Blood 5.5



78. Zombies 5.3



79. Ghosts 4.3



80. Animals (dogs, rats, etc.) 3.7

BIGGEST FEARS OF 2016

1. Corrupt government officials 60.6



2. Terrorist Attack 41



3. Not having enough money for the future 39.9



4. Terrorism 38.5



5. Government restrictions on firearms and ammunition 38.5



6. People I love dying 38.1



7. Economic/financial collapse 37.5



8. Identity theft 37.1



9. People I love becoming seriously ill 35.9



10. The Affordable Health Care Act/Obamacare 35.5

