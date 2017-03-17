What can you do about nuisance neighbors?

Homeowners living in a South Tampa community are concerned over a squatter living in their neighborhood.

Barbara Rosenthal says she's been dealing with the squatter saying offensive things about her and her partner for about 2 weeks.

“He will start screaming and it’s causing me a lot of stress because it’s hurtful and devastating to have things said about my sexuality,” says Rosenthal.

This week, Rosenthal recorded the man taking off his pants in front of her, as well as telling her “he’s been inside her home” and “placed cameras to watch her.”

Here’s the problem -- police say they can’t do anything since the homeowner is allowing the squatter to live there.

“The language this man uses and actions are disturbing and offensive for our whole neighborhood,” says Rosenthal.

Rosenthal also says this man allegedly put pornographic pictures in her front yard.

“I saw him cutting up explicit pictures of women when I left for work, when I got home they were spread in my front yard,” says Rosenthal.

We went to the house multiple times to get his side of the story, but nobody would come to the open door.

