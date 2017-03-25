CLEARWATER, Fla. -- What does it take to be a Clearwater Beach lifeguard? Tryouts took place Saturday.

Those hoping to keep watch over one of America’s most popular beach were put to the test, including a 500-meter open water swim followed by a one-mile beach run. The swim had to be completed in under 10 minutes and both the run and swim couldn’t be take any longer than 18 minutes.

After that, applicants had to successfully rescue an unconscious person, pull them to shore and drag them up to dry sand. Participants were then scored, ranked and possibly scheduled for an interview.

© 2017 WTSP-TV