What does Tampa Bay want to hear from Trump during the State of the Union speech?

TAMPA, Fla. - What does Tampa Bay want to hear from President Donald Trump during his State of the Union speech?

The speech is expected to cover a wide range of topics, from immigration to infrastructure. The White House says it will be a unifying message focused on building a safe, strong and powerful America.

What they want to hear

Those for and against Trump say they want him to bring the country together, move it forward and spend a little less time on social media.

“How he is going to change his position on immigrants and maybe soften his approach,” said Allen Gray.

“I think he’s going to talk successes, the economy, his success with ISIS, his dedication to the military,” Mike Vidmar said.

“Some of the things I think he should talk about are the economy. Go into depth on immigration,” said Robert Louis.

Trump's biggest successes

“The economy is up, unemployment is down. I just hope everyone realizes it’s not as bad as it may seem,” said Brandon Rau.

“That was one of the things he campaigned on saying he wanted to increase the number of jobs available to Americans,” said Oshaine Brown.

“Biggest success, that’s a tough one,” said Robert Louis.

“I don’t really have a good answer for that one,” Jacqueline Portello said.

What Trump should work on

“His social media usage,” Rau said.

“You can’t just tweet anything, you know,” Louis said.

“He probably needs to develop a better relationship with the immigrant community," Brown said. "In the long run I think that will be better for the community in terms of getting everyone united and on the same page."

“I like what he’s doing," Mike Vidmar said. "I like that he’s not your typical president."

“Have a very humane way of dealing with things instead of flash our guns at everyone we look at. We don’t need to do that,” said Aaron Wilson.

Many who commented said they're tired of partisan politics and hope the president can set an agenda and stick to it.

