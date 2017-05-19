What happened to Kingston? Motive sought for boy's death in carjacking

Kingston Frazier

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Friday it is "confident" the three teens arrested for 6-year-old Kingston Frazier's murder are those responsible, as details of what led to the boy's death crystallize.

Dwan Diondro Wakefield, 17, DeAllen Washington, 17, and Bryon McBride Jr., 19, all have been charged with capital murder in the boy's killing.

Frazier was found dead from gunshot wounds in the backseat of his mother's car on Thursday morning. He had been missing for hours after he fell asleep in the backseat of his mom's car, which was stolen from a Jackson, Miss., grocery store parking lot.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said Archie's mother Ebony Archie left the store about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and told a sheriff's deputy her car was stolen. Mason said Archie did not immediately say her son was in the car.

"When we found out later that there was a child in the back," Mason said, "we immediately notified the highway patrol (who) put out an Amber Alert."

It is unclear how long it took Archie to tell law enforcement her son was in the car or how long after that the Amber Alert was issued. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety sent the Amber Alert at 4:30 a.m.

Jackson Police Department Commander Tyree Jones said Friday the agency received a call at 1:28 a.m., "to assist Hinds County with an auto theft and child abduction in the Kroger parking lot." Jones said multiple officers responded, with the first officer arriving on scene at 1:32 a.m.

The agency tweeted an alert about the incident at 2:28 a.m.

About 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Kingston's body was discovered on a dead-end road roughly 15 miles away from the grocery store. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said an autopsy was conducted Friday morning. Preliminary results revealed Kingston died of multiple gunshot wounds, Breeland said. A time of death is not yet known.

Archie's aunt, Velma Eddington, disputed Mason's claims that law enforcement was not immediately notified that Kingston was in the stolen car.

"She told (the deputy) right then that the car was missing and her baby was in it,” Eddington said. “Why would she be concerned about an old car? Anybody who says she didn’t say the baby was missing is wrong."

Madison-Rankin District Attorney Michael Guest said an exact timeline of the incident was not immediately available, citing an ongoing investigation.

"So many different agencies are working on this, I do not have a good clear timeline at this point as to when all these events occurred," Guest said.

An MBI official said internet rumors saying it was an accidental shooting or that other people were involved are false.

"It’s rumor and speculation, conjecture. Do not put any stock in what you're seeing in social media. The investigation is early on, and what is being put out on social media is untrue and not factual," MBI spokesman Warren Strain said.

Authorities have identified McBride as the shooter.

Each is in the custody of the Madison County Detention Center and will appear in Madison County Justice Court for an initial appearance Monday. Guest said he will request that each of the three are denied bond.

None of the three suspects have any prior convictions but said Washington was out on bond for an armed robbery arrest in Madison County. He has a June court date for that charge, Guest said.

A motive in Kingston's death is unknown.

"Other than it just being somebody being mean and evil and cruel, I’m not seeing a motive begin developed as to why these individuals would have killed this child," Guest said. "That’s probably something we’ll never get. We’ll probably never learn a motive as to why this occurred."

