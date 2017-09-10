What Hurricane Irma rumors have you heard?

here’s a lot of information floating around social media about Hurricane Iris. Some of it’s true. Some of it’s not.

For instance, there was a rumor circulating that the city of Lake Wales was turning off the water Sunday at 6pm. Not true, says the city.

There is a weird rumor going around that the City will shut off water at 6pm. This is fake news. We are not doing this. #HurricaneIrma — City of Lake Wales (@CityofLakeWales) September 10, 2017

