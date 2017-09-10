WTSP
Close

What Hurricane Irma rumors have you heard?

WTSP 8:02 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

here’s a lot of information floating around social media about Hurricane Iris. Some of it’s true.  Some of it’s not.

For instance, there was a rumor circulating that the city of Lake Wales was turning off the water Sunday at 6pm.  Not true, says the city. 

Have you heard stories you want us to verify?  Let us know on our Facebook page.
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Live Hurricane Irma blog: Pinellas pulls deputies off the road

WTSP

Eerie radar image shows planes avoiding Florida

WTSP

'Hey, what are you doing?' reporter shouts to looters

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories