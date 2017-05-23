What makes a hero - genetics or upbringing?

An elderly man and his daughter died when their car went off a jetty in Venice.

TAMPA, Fla. -- They weren’t first responders or members of the military.

In Manchester, civilians suddenly became heroes, rushing to the scene of Monday’s suicide bombing, not even knowing if the violence had ended.

So what is it that leads some people to run toward danger rather than run away?

To find the answer, you don’t have to look much farther than the Tampa Bay area.

“It was kind of scary,” admits Jose Hernandez. But a few weeks ago, that fear didn’t stop the husband and father from becoming a hero.

Who knows how many people walked or drove right past a pregnant woman being robbed in Ybor City before Jose Hernandez stopped his van and heroically jumped in to help?

Afterward, Hernandez thought about what he had risked, but still says, “If I had to do it again I would do it. Without thinking about it.”

A few weeks later, Tampa police honored three more people who had stopped to help Officer Michael Collins, who was taking a beating from a suspect near Raymond James Stadium. Dolores Lyle helped hold the suspect down until more police arrived.

“I just felt obligated. I knew he would do the same for me,” said Lyle.

Lynn Nelson, a St. Petersburg psychotherapist, says there's been study, but nothing conclusive - about a hero gene. A genetic predisposition to perform acts of heroism.

More likely, says Nelson, that biology would be heavily influenced by how you’re raised.

“Absolutely. Our surroundings and our upbringing is either going to bring that out or tamp it down,” said Nelson.

First responders and members of the military are trained and paid to rush toward danger. But what if it was you? Say, for example, you saw an occupied vehicle plunge into the water.

It happened this month to Tim Cobb. He was one of three people who jumped into a jetty in Venice, desperately - but unsuccessfully - trying to save an elderly man and his daughter whose van was sinking.

As he tried in vain to bust the windows or open the doors, Cobb could see most people just watching from shore.

“Saw a lot of people with their video, with their phones out, but not a whole lot of people doing anything. It was quite frustrating,” said Cobb.

People also found it disappointing when Tampa police recently released video of a robbery at an Amscot ATM.

In the video a woman nearby the robbery can be seen going about her business, almost ignoring what’s happening. As a result, she was shamed on social media.

But is that fair?

“We do not know what they've been through,” said Tampa psychologist Stacey Scheckner, coming to the defense of those who don’t always jump right in to help.

Scheckner says some people have overcome major tests or challenges in their lives, giving them the confidence to get involved. Others haven’t.

“It doesn't mean that they don't care. And it doesn't mean that they don't want to help, it just means maybe they haven't been taught enough skills, and they're scared,” said Scheckner.

Which is also, she says, a perfectly natural response. Part of the fight, flight or freeze instinct.

It’s also a reminder, says Nelson, that witnesses to events can get still involved by helping authorities to do their jobs. Providing information, descriptions, etc.

“We can all get involved to do something to help,” said Nelson.

