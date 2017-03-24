What questions do you have for Hillsborough Co. Superintendent Jeff Eakins?

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins, shown at Leto High in August 2015, announced changes in top district leadership on Tuesday. [Times file photo]

Questions or concerns about your child's school? 10News Reporter Jennifer Titus will take them straight to the Hillsborough County superintendent for a one-one-one interview.

So we want to hear directly from you, whether they are questions about air conditioning, bussing, teachers, supplies or anything else. We'll ask!

© 2017 WTSP-TV