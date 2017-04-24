What started the massive Indian Lake Estates fire?

Investigators are still in the Indian Lake Estates subdivision near Lake Wales, trying to determine what sparked a 700-acre brush fire.

Forestry crews and law enforcement are calling the fire suspicious. They're surveying the land looking for any clues about what started the fire.

No homes burned down, but a maintenance shed owned by the subdivision was destroyed. The president of the board of directors estimates between the shed and all of the equipment, it cost around a million dollars. It is insured.

Meanwhile, people who live in the area are on edge, knowing a possible arsonist could be on the run. The Florida Forest Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Residents are allowed back into their homes after a mandatory evacuation Friday night. However, Forestry crews and Polk Fire Rescue crews remain in the subdivision putting out hotspots.

