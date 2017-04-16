What we know about the Cleveland homicide broadcast on Facebook: Photos, video

As officials continue to hunt for a man who police suspect of allegedly broadcasting a homicide on Facebook Sunday, here's what we know:
The suspect:
- Steve Stephens, 37, described as being 6'1", weighing 244 pounds, bald with a full beard, wearing a dark striped polo shirt
- Currently considered armed and dangerous
- Driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag E363630
- If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.
- At a Sunday evening press conference, police asked Stephens to turn himself in.
UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017
The video:
WKYC has edited the clip below from the original video posted on Facebook, but some users may still may find the edited footage difficult to watch.
The incident:
- Occurred at 695 East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon
- Stephens broadcast the killing by livestreaming the incident on his personal Facebook page, which has since been taken down.
- He claimed to have committed other homicides, but authorities said at this time there are no known additional victims.
The victim:
- Identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.
The search:
- Authorities continue to search areas across the city
- Cleveland State University lifted a shelter-in-place issued earlier Sunday, while officials from Case Western Reserve University issued a security alert.
WKYC will continue to update this story as it becomes available.
