What we know about the Cleveland homicide broadcast on Facebook: Photos, video

Cleveland authorities held a press conference Sunday evening. 

WKYC 9:45 PM. EDT April 16, 2017

As officials continue to hunt for a man who police suspect of allegedly broadcasting a homicide on Facebook Sunday, here's what we know:

The suspect:

  • Steve Stephens, 37, described as being 6'1", weighing 244 pounds, bald with a full beard, wearing a dark striped polo shirt
  • Currently considered armed and dangerous
  • Driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag E363630
  • If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.
  • At a Sunday evening press conference, police asked Stephens to turn himself in. 

 

The video:

WKYC has edited the clip below from the original video posted on Facebook, but some users may still may find the edited footage difficult to watch. 

The incident:

  • Occurred at 695 East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon
  • Stephens broadcast the killing by livestreaming the incident on his personal Facebook page, which has since been taken down.
  • He claimed to have committed other homicides, but authorities said at this time there are no known additional victims.

The victim:

  • Identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. 

The search: 

  • Authorities continue to search areas across the city
  • Cleveland State University lifted a shelter-in-place issued earlier Sunday, while officials from Case Western Reserve University issued a security alert. 

WKYC will continue to update this story as it becomes available. 

