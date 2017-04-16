What we know about the Cleveland homicide broadcast on Facebook: Photos, video

(Photo: Photo: Twitter)

As officials continue to hunt for a man who police suspect of allegedly broadcasting a homicide on Facebook Sunday, here's what we know:

The suspect:

Steve Stephens, 37, described as being 6'1", weighing 244 pounds, bald with a full beard, wearing a dark striped polo shirt

Currently considered armed and dangerous

Driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag E363630

If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

At a Sunday evening press conference, police asked Stephens to turn himself in.

UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

The video:

WKYC has edited the clip below from the original video posted on Facebook, but some users may still may find the edited footage difficult to watch.

The incident:

Occurred at 695 East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon

Stephens broadcast the killing by livestreaming the incident on his personal Facebook page, which has since been taken down.

He claimed to have committed other homicides, but authorities said at this time there are no known additional victims.

The victim:

Identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

The search:

Authorities continue to search areas across the city

Cleveland State University lifted a shelter-in-place issued earlier Sunday, while officials from Case Western Reserve University issued a security alert.

WKYC will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

