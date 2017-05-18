What we know about the man arrested in Times Square crash

Richard Rojas is led from NYPD headquarters. (Photo: CBS2)

NEW YORK -- The driver who plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square, killing one, has been identified as Richard Rojas, 26, a Navy veteran with a criminal record.

Rojas made a U-turn onto a sidewalk in Times Square, according to the New York Police Department. The car traveled on the sidewalk for three blocks, striking and killing Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old woman from Michigan. At least 22 others were injured.

Police quickly tackled him and rushed him away from the bloody scene, CBS New York reports. Charges are still pending.

Law enforcement sources said Rojas tested negative for alcohol but drug test results were still pending.

Authorities say Rojas does have a criminal record, including multiple DWI charges. A week ago, Rojas was arrested for menacing after he allegedly pulled a kitchen knife on a visitor to his home.

In April 2015, he was arrested for DWI in Manhattan and later pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. In August 2008, he was also arrested for DWI in Queens.

Family friends say Rojas has been living in the Bronx with his mother after serving in the armed forces. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is a U.S. citizen and former member of the U.S. Navy.

He served in the Navy from July 2011 to March 2014, CBS News correspondent David Martin reports. He spent two months in military prison in Charleston, South Carolina after being court martialed.

"I assumed he got help, but I guess he didn't," said Harrison Ramos, who said he's known Rojas since childhood. "He wasn't a bad person."

He added that Rojas has never been the same after coming home from the Navy.

"He is a family man, a hard worker, a true friend. This hurts, this makes me feel bad this news," neighbor Jose Medrano said.

Officials said there is no indication the incident was terror related.

