What would the movie 'Elf' be like as a thriller?

The movie Elf is a holiday classic. You know the story well.

But what would happen if Elf was a suspense thriller? Just edit some of the scenes quotes together, add in some sound effects and spooky music and you’ve got a trailer that would have people on the edge of their seats.

Check out the trailer for Elf if it was a thriller. It was posted on Christmas Eve by Mashable's CineFix and already has more than 1.5M views.