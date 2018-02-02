Wheelchair-bound man killed by vehicle in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man in a motorized wheelchair was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck, St. Petersburg police said.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at First Avenue North and 55th Street North.

First Avenue North is expected to be closed between 54th Street North and 57th Street North for several hours, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

