White House fence-jumper caught by shoelaces

The woman was trying to get over the fence outside the White House. (Photo: Zach Gibson, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Secret Service says a woman who tried to climb over the White House fence was found dangling from it by her shoelaces.



The agency says in a statement that Uniformed Division Officers saw the woman late Tuesday walking around the White House. Agents say she tried to climb over the fence adjacent to E Street.



Authorities say the woman's shoelaces got entangled at the top of the fence and she was suspended inside the fence.



The agency says officers helped the woman down and arrested her.



Court records show that 38-year-old Marci Wahl of Everett, Washington, was charged with unlawful entry. At a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, Wahl pleaded not guilty and was released pending a hearing next month.

