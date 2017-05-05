Angella Reed was the first female chief usher of the White House.

The White House has fired its chief usher, Angella Reid, who was the first woman to hold the job.

Residence staff learned of the dismissal on Friday morning, the Washington Post reported. Reid, also the second African American to be chief usher, joined the White House in 2011, under President Obama.

The job of the chief usher is to run the executive mansion, overseeing its staff and all major events at the residence and working closely with the first family.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Reid's dismissal at Friday's press briefing.

"We left on very good terms and wish her the very best and certainly hope for great things for her in the future," Sanders said, adding that the deputy chief usher would step into an acting role for now.

The news came out while President Trump, who famously fired people on The Apprentice, was in New Jersey for the weekend.

While Sanders said it wasn't uncommon for staffs to transition between administrations, chief ushers typically hold their positions for longer tenures and through different presidencies.

The last chief usher, Stephen Rochon, only served for four years, and he left to accept a position at the Department of Homeland Security. Gary Walters served as chief usher from 1986 to 2007, and Rex Scouten held the job from 1969 to 1985.

