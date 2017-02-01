White House puts Iran 'on notice' after ballistic missile test

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn answers questions in the briefing room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump's national security adviser delivered strong words for Iran from the White House podium Wednesday, condemning the regime's test of a ballistic missile.

"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” Michael Flynn said in a statement sharply critical of the Obama administration's policy toward Iran.

Flynn was responding to an Iranian missile launch Sunday and a separate attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militants against a Saudi naval vessel — a key first test of Trump's reaction to foreign provocation.

"The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions, including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms," Flynn said. "The Trump administration condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk."

The Obama administration enforced economic sanctions against Iran for its support of terrorism, but decoupled that issue from Iran's nuclear program in obtaining a seven-nation agreement for Iran to give up its nuclear program.

In his first appearance in the White House briefing room, Flynn called that agreement "weak and ineffective."

"Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened," he said.

