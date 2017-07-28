White House says Trump will sign Russia sanctions bill

President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany (Photo: President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in work, This content is subject to copyright.)

The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump read early drafts of the bill and "negotiated regarding critical elements of it."

She says the president has "reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it."

The legislation includes language that bars Trump from easing or waiving the additional penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees. It also imposes financial sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

Moscow has responded by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and closing the U.S. Embassy's recreation retreat.

© 2017 Associated Press