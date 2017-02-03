Who are Tampa Bay's Friday fugitives? If you know, you could earn cash

TAMPA - Do you know where a wanted fugitive is hiding? If you do, there could be cash heading your way.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is out with Friday fugitives. A reward is being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of any of the fugitives on the list.

Briann Morgan Crowe, white female, is wanted by both the Hillsborough County & Pasco County Sheriff's Offices for 2 counts of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.

Deondrae Reshard Ferguson, black male, is wanted for Grand Theft x2, Dealing in Stolen Property x3 and False Information to a Pawnbroker x3.

John Adam Lentz, white male, is wanted by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office for 4 counts of Sexual Assault by a Subject 18 Years of Age or Older, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.

Terrance Eugene Moore, black male, is wanted by the New Port Richey Police Department for Felony Battery & Discharge of a Firearm in Public. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office also has a warrant for FTA Possession of Cocaine.

Curtis Leon Smith Jr., black male, is wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for Robbery (no Firearm/Weapon), Possess/Receive/Retain Stolen Credit/Debit Card, Illegal Use of Credit Cards More Than 2x & Grand Theft.

You can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

