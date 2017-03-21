Who are the winners and losers of Trump's budget?

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay agencies tell our news partners at the Tampa bay Times President Trump’s proposed budget would hit poor communities hard.

Under the proposal there would be less money for programs that fund affordable housing construction and repair.

Local charities and non-profits would be looking at budget shortfalls ranging from the 10s of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

You can see the full breakdown of the impacts here:http://www.tampabay.com/news/local-agencies-say-trumps-budget-would-hit-poor-communities/2317303

Here’s a look at the broader cuts across the country:



The big winners:

The Pentagon - the proposal adds a 10 percent increase in the defense budget. An extra $52 billion to fight the war on ISIS, cyber attacks and more. Two billion would go to nuclear weapons.

Veterans Affairs adds $4.4 billion.

Homeland Security would see $2.8 billion more.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, would see a $1.4 billion increase

Opioid prevention and treatment: a proposed $500 million increase in the Health and Human Services Department to counter the epidemic and more money for the Justice Department to combat the problem.

School choice: $1.4 billion more to expand school choice programs

You can see the full breakdown here:

© 2017 WTSP-TV