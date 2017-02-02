WTSP
Close

Who wants a free Krispy Kreme doughnut?

WTSP 6:07 PM. EST February 02, 2017

Want a free Krispy Kreme?  Who doesn’t?   Later this month, you can get one when you buy a cup of coffee.

It’s part of a promotion for their new coffee, which the company bills as ‘doughnut-worthy.’    Krispy Kreme says beginning February 6, customers who purchase any size of the new coffee blend will receive a free original glazed doughnut.  The offer runs until the end of the month.

The offer is good nationwide Click or tap for details.   

 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Krispy Kreme rolls out Nutella-covered doughnut

WTSP

Walmart aims at Amazon with free two-day shipping offer

WTSP

The ultimate guide to filing your taxes for free

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories