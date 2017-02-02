Who wants a free Krispy Kreme doughnut?

Want a free Krispy Kreme? Who doesn’t? Later this month, you can get one when you buy a cup of coffee.
It’s part of a promotion for their new coffee, which the company bills as ‘doughnut-worthy.’ Krispy Kreme says beginning February 6, customers who purchase any size of the new coffee blend will receive a free original glazed doughnut. The offer runs until the end of the month.
The offer is good nationwide Click or tap for details.
