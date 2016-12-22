Who would steal a wreath from a Lakeland neighborhood?

(Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Who would steal a wreath from subdivision marquee? That’s what authorities in Polk County want to know.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video from around 3:30am Sunday, showing a pickup pull up to the marquee in the High Point North subdivision in Lakeland.

Someone got out and could be seen grabbing the wreath and then getting back into the pickup, which was then driven off.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing shorts and a ball cap. The driver of the pickup couldn’t be seen. The vehicle is described as a possibly being a Dodge or a Nissan, which was seen fleeing west on Banana Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-577-1600 or Crime Stoppers at 800-228-TIPS. You could be eligible of a cash reward.

