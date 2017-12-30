Who would steal this tractor? That's what Polk Co. investigators want to know

This is the actual tractor that was taken.

DUNDEE, Fla. -- This one’s pretty unusual. A guy stole a semi in Polk County Friday morning, and deputies are asking for your help to track him down.

The 2012 Peterbilt tractor was taken from the Tire Choice Auto Center on Highway 27 in Dundee at around 4am. Investigators say the suspect unhooked the truck from the trailer and drove off in it!

He reportedly headed south on Highway 27.

Investigators released a photo of a guy they want to talk to about the theft. The man came to the business on Thursday and appeared to try to distract an employee who was working on the truck. According to the Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office, “He may be involved in the theft, or he may just be someone who really likes looking at trucks. Our detectives would like to ask him which category he falls into.”

He drove there in a 2000 to 2006 GMC Yukon or 1999 to 2001 Cadillac Escalade.

If you know where the truck is, who this guy is, anything about the SUV, or anything else that might be helpful to solving this case, please call Polk County investigators at (863)287-2682 or (863)438-9540.

Or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV