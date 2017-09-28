Whole Foods hit by cybersecurity breach

Whole Foods (Photo: KVUE)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hackers have accessed payment card information of certain Whole Foods customers, the company said Thursday.

The cyber security breach impacts those who have used the supermarket's taprooms and full table service restaurants, both of which use a different point of sale system than grocery purchases.

"When Whole Foods Market learned of this, the company launched an investigation, obtained the help of a leading cyber security forensics firm, contacted law enforcement, and is taking appropriate measures to address the issue," the company said in a statement. "While most Whole Foods Market stores do not have these taprooms and restaurants, Whole Foods Market encourages its & customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank."

Payment systems utilized by Amazon, which bought Whole Foods, were not impacted, the company said.

