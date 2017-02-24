Whoops! Sometimes you're just in a hurry

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Sometimes you’re just in a hurry. Apparently that’s what happened to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a photo of it is going viral.

The photo was posted by the sheriff’s office on both Facebook and Twitter, showing a deputy driving down the road with the gas pump still in the tank! The photo came with the message, ‘Sometimes you’re just in a hurry to get back on the job.’

We don’t know the details of exactly what happened, but the sheriff’s office posted that ‘no gas pumps were harmed in the making of this photo.’

As of Friday afternoon, it had been shared 1,400 times and retweeted nearly 400 times.

When you're just in a hurry to get back on the job pic.twitter.com/s1ZriRxlRd — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 22, 2017

