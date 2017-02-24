WTSP
Close

Whoops! Sometimes you're just in a hurry

10News staff , WTSP 4:13 PM. EST February 24, 2017

Sometimes you’re just in a hurry.   Apparently that’s what happened to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a photo of it is going viral.

The photo was posted by the sheriff’s office on both Facebook and Twitter, showing a deputy driving down the road with the gas pump still in the tank!     The photo came with the message, ‘Sometimes you’re just in a hurry to get back on the job.’

We don’t know the details of exactly what happened, but the sheriff’s office posted that ‘no gas pumps were harmed in the making of this photo.’

As of Friday afternoon, it had been shared 1,400 times and retweeted nearly 400 times. 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Single SC Mom's Use of Her Tax Return Goes Viral

WTSP

Man's viral ode to Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit will speak to your soul

WTSP

Woman's warning about shirt wrapped around windshield goes viral

WTSP

'Trash Dove' created by Sarasota artist goes viral

WTSP

Wildlife officer, cuddly canine going viral

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories