Who's performing tonight at the Grammys?

The 60th annual Grammy Awards is expected to be one for the books.

Here's the full list of performers taking the stage on music's biggest night!

Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)

Childish Gambino

Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera

Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Kesha

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

Little Big Town

Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Pink

Sam Smith

Sting

SZA

U2

You can watch the big night on KENS 5 at 6:30 pm.

