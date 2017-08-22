Why are family heirlooms showing up at Goodwill?

If you stop by a Goodwill thrift store, or any number of consignment shops these days, you might find a better selection and more of it.

It turns out, the number of donations be made to such places is up, In some cases, dramatically, when it comes to family heirlooms.

Why?

The reason, say those who broke down the numbers, has something to do with generation X and millennials.

Younger people these days have different tastes, and generally don't mind smaller living spaces. That means great grandma's dining room set that seats 18 at Thanksgiving, and the China sad that went with it, just won't fit in with the younger lifestyles.

So rather than throw it away, baby boomers are turning to storage, estate sales and thrift stores like Goodwill.

How much of an impact is it having?

