Why are so many people turning to charcoal powder face masks?

TAMPA -- Chances are, you’ve seen the viral videos of people peeling off those painful face masks. No pain, no gain, right? Wrong!

Face masks are trending as the hottest beauty treatment right now, and despite those videos, no one should be in pain when taking them off.

Beauty experts say most masks are made from PVA glue and charcoal powder, making it easy for people to make at home.

The danger with the masks is that it removes cells from the outer layer of the skin and any hair along with it.

