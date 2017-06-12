Will Cavaliers break perfect record of Nicholas the dolphin?

Basketball fans will see if LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers get a boost from the prediction of Nicholas the dolphin. Larry W. Smith - Pool/Getty Images (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

Nicholas the dolphin has become an expert at predicting sports champions and he has some good news for Cleveland fans: He picked the Cavaliers to beat the Golden State Warriors.

The dolphin has picked the New England Patriots, Clemson, North Carolina and the Pittsburgh Penguins to win their respective championships.

And now, the Cavaliers. Golden State leads the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 is Monday night at Golden State.

A female bottlenose dolphin and her male calf were found stranded near Gibsonton on Dec. 24, 2002, and were transported to the aquarium. The mother was named Noelle, and the calf was named Nicholas. He suffered third-degree sunburns and due to his lengthy therapy he was not a candidate for release.

