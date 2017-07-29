Winter Haven officer accused of having sex with teen

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A Winter Haven police officer accused of having sex with a minor is now in custody.

Polk County deputies arrested William Kenna, 39, Saturday morning. He’s accused of having sex with a 17-year-old female.

According to Winter Haven police, Kenna and the teen were found together in a room, though both denied having sex.

Deputies say the teen told them two had known each other for a year and a half and became close over time. She also reportedly told them that four months ago, they had consensual sex at Kenna’s Winter Haven home.

Kenna was booked into the Polk Co. Jail and is expected to make his first court appearance Sunday at 8am.

