Winter Haven police use Narcan to save woman who OD'd with kids in car

Officers in Winter Haven will carry a nasal spray version of the drug.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Just last week, the Winter Haven Police Department announced all officers would carry Narcan. Over the weekend, it saved a woman’s life.

Officers were called to the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Church at 532 Ave. M Saturday at a little before 1pm. A woman was found slumped over in a running minivan with two small kids inside. Police say she had gone to the church to pick up clothes.

The woman’s mother had gone inside the church, leaving the mother and two children in the car. When she returned, she found the woman slumped over in the passenger seat. All doors were locked and windows up.

The driver’s side window was broken to get to the woman and kids. When the woman was pulled out, police found a used syringe, silver spoon and lighter were found on the floorboard.

The woman was laid on the ground and an officer used Narcan on her. Paramedics arrived and transported the woman to the hospital.

"Being first on scene allowed the swift deployment of Narcan by our officer," said Chief Charlie Bird. "Hopefully she will get the help she needs to prevent this from happening to her again."

The woman who police revived wasn’t charged. The reason – Florida statute says that a person who experiences a drug overdose and is need of medical attention won’t be charged prosecuted or penalized if the evidence of possession was the result of an overdose or need for medical assistance.



Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com,visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

