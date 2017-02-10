Winter Haven woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a fatal crash on SR-60 in Lake Wales. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Speed or distracted driving were likely factors in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Winter Haven woman Friday morning, according to Polk deputies.

Tatevik Gagikovna Seyranyan lost control of her car while entering a curve on State Road 60 near Central Avenue in Lake Wales around 8:40 a.m.. The driver's side of the car then collided with a utility pole causing fatal injuries to Seyranyan.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said that Seyanan was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash but her car was not equipped with side-impact airbags, which may have contributed to her death.

Traffic on SR-60 was shut down for about 45 minutes then reduced to one lane for two hours as crews worked the crash scene.

