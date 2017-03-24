Wiregrass mall kiosk set up to combat human trafficking

The Shops at Wiregrass (Photo: Google Earth)

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL -- Imagine, you're shopping at the mall and one of the most horrific crimes in the world is being committed right next to you and you don't even know it.

Human trafficking is the second leading illegal business worldwide and Florida ranks high in the U.S.

That's why the Pasco County Sheriff's Office is using a unique way to inform you on how to spot a victim. They've set up a human trafficking kiosk at The Shops at Wiregrass, hoping to inform shoppers about it.

Twice a week, a volunteer will man the kiosk outside of Forever 21 and give out information, which includes statistics and ways to help you identify signs of human trafficking.

One woman shopping at the mall told 10News she wishes there were more kiosks around. The issue is widespread and affects men, women and worst of all, children.

