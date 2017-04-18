Wisconsin town passess ordinance to fine parents of bullies

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Should a bully’s parents be fined for not correcting their child’s behavior? A small town in Wisconsin thinks so.

The Shawano city council approved an ordinance allowing police to step in a bullying case. Police would first give parents a warning that includes 90 days to work with their child. If the child bullies again the parent is fined $366 dollars for the first offense and $681 fine for each future offense.

Last week Brandy Vela, 18, committed suicide. Closer to home in 2013 Rebecca Sedwick also killed herself. Both teens were cyber bullied.

Sarasota psychologist Dr. Eddie Regnier works with bullied children and teens weekly. He says the Wisconsin city council’s approach is a start but more needs to be done to stop this sad and horrible behavior.

