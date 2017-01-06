Close Witness video from Ft. Lauderdale airport Instagram user GMessina121 shot this video WTSP 2:05 PM. EST January 06, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eaglet getting fed Egg-citing birth has thousands of views Dog seriously hurts Tampa owners Pesticide safety concerns Doctors gear up for medical marijuana Weather Forecast Eaglet comforted by parents Protest to keep courtesy busing More Stories 3 killed at Fort Lauderdale airport: CBS Jan. 6, 2017, 1:12 p.m. Your guide to FREE concerts and events leading up to… Nov 16, 2016, 11:59 a.m. Navigating the weekend traffic blitz Jan. 3, 2017, 12:49 p.m.