Multiple fatalities reported after shooter opens fire in Sutherland Springs church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - Multiple fatalities have been reported in a shooting that took place inside of a Wilson County church during Sunday service.
KENS 5 arrived on the scene around 12 p.m. and witnessed tarps covering bodies, along with a very heavy police presence outside of the River Oaks Church in Sutherland Springs, Tx.
A law enforcement source told CBS News that at least 15 people were shot in the incident. KENS 5 confirmed at the scene that there were multiple casualties including children.
Because there were numerous reports of shooting casualties ranging from 20 to 30 dead, KENS 5 was not able to report a specific number until the time of the official press conference, happening sometime after 3 p.m in Stockdale, Tx.
As of 3 p.m., KENS 5 was leaving the shooting scene and heading to Stockdale to wait for the official press conference.
