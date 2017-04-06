Woman accused of choking girl for blocking Disney fireworks

A woman is accused of choking a girl who was blocking her view of fireworks at Walt Disney World, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Our news partners at WKMG in Orlando say Tabbatha Mature, 41, was arrested on a child abuse charge.

The sheriff's office said the victim was at the Magic Kingdom with other students and chaperones from an out-of-state high school about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday waiting for fireworks to start. When the show began, the girl and her friends stood up.

Mature got aggravated about her view being blocked, so the victim and her friends walked away, telling Mature, "You can have our spot."

Deputies said Mature then grabbed the girl by the neck and pushed her head toward the ground. She allegedly told the victim, "You don't want to mess with me."

The victim's friends got her away and reported the incident to a park employee.

