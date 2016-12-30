Woman arrested in St. Pete McDonald's road rage incident

Photo courtesy of St. Petersburg Police Department

A 47-year-old woman was arrested Friday in connection with an October road rage incident in St. Petersburg, police said.

Andrea Sue Depatie was charged with Buglary-Battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail Friday afternoon. The St. Petersburg Police Department credited attention for a tip received in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18, when a woman assaulted a motorist in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's restaurant at 9600 4th Street North, apparently in retaliation for an altercation while driving.

McRoadRage Arrest. Andrea Depatie has been charged with Burglary-Battery in the McDonald’s drive-thru incident. pic.twitter.com/BzmZnB7f3e — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) December 30, 2016

