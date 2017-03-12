Woman critically injured after hit-and-run incident in Tampa

police tape graphic

TAMPA -- An unidentified woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Fletcher Avenue at N.19th Street.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that the woman was walking in the marked crosswalk. She was hit by an unknown vehicle which left the scene westbound on Fletcher Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a dark or gray sedan or crossover with front-end damage to its headlights.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

If you have information about this case, contact HCSO at 813-247-8200. Or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477), online or with the P3Tips mobile application.

