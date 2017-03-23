Baby found dead after fire in Atlanta abandoned house

Atlanta firefighters responded to a house fire where a baby was found dead on March 23, 2017

ATLANTA – A baby was found dead and a woman is in critical condition after a fire. Officials are investigating the cause of the deadly house fire in Northwest Atlanta.

Crews rushed to the home located at Donald Lee Hollowell and Paines Ave early Thursday morning.

Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford said the home appeared to have been vacant for years. He said the windows were boarded up. As units arrived on scene within four minutes of the initial report of fire, they saw a heavy blaze coming out of the front door of the home, along with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

“There was no report of anyone inside of the home, but we have to do thorough search to check and see if there are any residents. It turns out we did discover a female in the back room of the home," Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. The woman, in critical condition with severe burns, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Crews performed a second search for residents inside the home and discovered a dead infant. Investigators said the baby was a three month old and had burns on more than half of his body. It is unclear if the woman is related to the baby.

Investigators and additional resources are staying on scene to determine a cause of what started the fire.

