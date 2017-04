A woman says she mistakenly hit the gas, sending her car right into a Pasco County jewelry store.

It happened at the Royalty Jewelers at 8501 Old County Road 54. The woman says she mistakenly moved her foot from the brake to the gas, then pressed harder.

When she did, she hit a curb and drove through the building.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.



